FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

OLCLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.72. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

