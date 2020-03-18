FY2020 EPS Estimates for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Lowered by Analyst

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tapestry in a report released on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.18. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

TPR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $842,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $18,738,000 after acquiring an additional 29,876 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 679.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

