FY2020 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Lowered by B. Riley

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $5.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.30. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PGR. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of PGR opened at $77.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

