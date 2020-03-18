FY2020 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Cut by Analyst

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a report released on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

CPRI stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,920,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,426,000 after acquiring an additional 249,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $101,082,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Capri by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,429,000 after acquiring an additional 369,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,461,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,728,000 after acquiring an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

