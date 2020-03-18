FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Royal Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.45. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RY. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of RY opened at C$89.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.77. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$77.34 and a 12 month high of C$109.68.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$811,983.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,483.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

