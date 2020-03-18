FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Issued By B. Riley

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $11.70 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.05. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

NYSE:PRU opened at $46.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $88.95.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.