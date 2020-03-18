Fulgent Genetics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst W. Quirk anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLGT. BidaskClub cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.65.

Shares of FLGT opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a P/E ratio of -857.00 and a beta of 0.71. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $87,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,020 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

