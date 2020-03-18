FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 398,909 shares of company stock worth $39,879,894 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS lifted their target price on FMC from to in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

NYSE FMC opened at $68.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.