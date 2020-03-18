Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FLTR. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,839 ($116.27).

FLTR stock opened at GBX 5,702 ($75.01) on Monday. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 5,534 ($72.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,365.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,287.07.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

