Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,310,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 343,672 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 294,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,371,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,697,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,800,000 after purchasing an additional 57,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,116,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,017,000 after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Flowserve news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLS. Bank of America downgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of FLS opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. Flowserve Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

