First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 102.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,071 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.31% of First Defiance Financial worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 7,935.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDEF stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDEF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $28,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

