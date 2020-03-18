Financial Survey: Lydall (NYSE:LDL) & China Zenix Auto International (NYSE:ZXAIY)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lydall and China Zenix Auto International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 1 0 2.50 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lydall currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.07%. Given Lydall’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lydall and China Zenix Auto International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $837.40 million 0.19 -$70.51 million N/A N/A China Zenix Auto International $458.09 million 0.02 -$1.16 million N/A N/A

China Zenix Auto International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lydall.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -8.42% 3.40% 1.43% China Zenix Auto International -1.72% -1.84% -1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Lydall shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Lydall shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lydall has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lydall beats China Zenix Auto International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers tubed steel wheels, tubeless steel wheels, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, such as wheel discs. It sells its products directly and through a network of distributors under the Zhengxing, Zhengxing Prince, Haixia, Zhengchang, Lianxing, and CZX brands. The company was formerly known as Richwheel Limited and changed its name to China Zenix Auto International Limited in November 2010. China Zenix Auto International Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, the People's Republic of China. China Zenix Auto International Limited is a subsidiary of Newrace Limited.

