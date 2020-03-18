Financial Comparison: Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) & PPD (NYSE:PPD)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) and PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and PPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories Intl. 9.61% 22.17% 7.50% PPD N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and PPD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 4 11 1 2.81 PPD 0 1 13 0 2.93

Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus target price of $170.13, suggesting a potential upside of 51.90%. PPD has a consensus target price of $33.27, suggesting a potential upside of 86.17%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories Intl. and PPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories Intl. $2.62 billion 2.09 $252.02 million $6.73 16.64 PPD $4.03 billion 1.55 $341.61 million $0.98 18.23

PPD has higher revenue and earnings than Charles River Laboratories Intl.. Charles River Laboratories Intl. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PPD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats PPD on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. It also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as bioanalysis, drug metabolism, pharmacokinetics, safety pharmacology, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies; biotechnology, agricultural and industrial chemical, life science, veterinary medicine, medical device, diagnostic, and consumer product companies; contract research and contract manufacturing organizations; other commercial entities; and hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About PPD

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

