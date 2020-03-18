Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

