Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.67 and a 1 year high of $80.99.

