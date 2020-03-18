Fetch.ai (FET) Price Tops $0.0102

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 64.6% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinsuper, BitMax, Bitrabbit and BiKi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.04169153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039770 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,913,117 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, HitBTC, KuCoin, Binance, Bitrabbit, Coinall, Bittrex, BitMax, Korbit, WazirX, BiKi, MXC, Hotbit, BitAsset, Bitbns and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

