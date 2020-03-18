FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the shipping service provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $159.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.80.

Get FedEx alerts:

NYSE FDX opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 452.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.