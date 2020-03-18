Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.38, approximately 361,976 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 399,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Specifically, Director Al J. Hirshberg purchased 20,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at $248,026.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLMN. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.18%. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 174.19%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 194,333 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 960,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

