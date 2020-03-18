Experian (LON:EXPN) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPN has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Experian to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,401 ($31.58).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,055 ($27.03) on Monday. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,926 ($38.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,660.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,546.96. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion and a PE ratio of 25.75.

In other Experian news, insider Mike Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,242 ($29.49) per share, for a total transaction of £134,520 ($176,953.43).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

