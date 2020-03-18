Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Holdings Lowered by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,219 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Everi worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Everi by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 136,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80,221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Everi by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $246.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Everi Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, EVP David Lucchese bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

