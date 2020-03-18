Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.93 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 70863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Specifically, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,497.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.