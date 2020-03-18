Equities Analysts Set Expectations for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.09.

USB opened at $33.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,541,000 after buying an additional 149,534 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $863,079,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 731,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 221,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

