Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Masonite International Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOR. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.70.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $51.18 on Monday. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

