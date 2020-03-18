EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Cap of $1.77 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $1.92 or 0.00037278 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Poloniex, YoBit and Ovis.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000196 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,017,728,180 coins and its circulating supply is 921,028,168 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Ovis, Upbit, Coinsuper, BigONE, Coindeal, Bit-Z, EXX, Bilaxy, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, TOPBTC, C2CX, COSS, IDCM, DragonEX, Neraex, Koinex, BitFlip, BCEX, ZB.COM, CoinEx, RightBTC, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, Bitfinex, Tidebit, Cryptomate, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Liqui, Huobi, CoinExchange, Instant Bitex, Binance, Kuna, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Cobinhood, QBTC, ChaoEX, WazirX, YoBit, Bitbns, HitBTC, Coinrail, Fatbtc, Coinone, OTCBTC, CoinBene, GOPAX, Kraken, Hotbit, Bibox, OEX, Bithumb, Mercatox, Gate.io, Tidex, LBank, IDAX, Rfinex, DOBI trade, BitMart, DigiFinex, Kucoin, Poloniex, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Exrates and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

