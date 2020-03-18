Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $50.49 and last traded at $58.83, with a volume of 5278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Compass Point downgraded Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $669,409.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,038,359.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,459,755. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $35,580,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet in the third quarter valued at about $22,701,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Envestnet by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after acquiring an additional 188,990 shares during the period. Strycker View Capital LLC bought a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $12,161,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Envestnet by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet Company Profile (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

