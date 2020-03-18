Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field Purchases 7,312 Shares of Stock

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 7,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $15,355.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares in the company, valued at $46,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Entercom Communications Corp. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.12. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entercom Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.