Energy Focus (EFOI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.99. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers various light-emitting diode (LED) lighting technologies, including military maritime products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

