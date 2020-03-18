ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Receives €4.95 Consensus PT from Analysts

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.76).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.30) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

ZIL2 opened at €3.65 ($4.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.26 million and a P/E ratio of -50.69. ElringKlinger has a twelve month low of €4.29 ($4.99) and a twelve month high of €9.58 ($11.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.81.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells lightweight components, thermal and acoustic shielding systems, cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, battery and fuel cell systems, and electric drive units.

