Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $36.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Eaton Vance traded as low as $27.55 and last traded at $27.55, with a volume of 1005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.69.

EV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton Vance from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after buying an additional 231,216 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,826,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 215,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,047,000 after acquiring an additional 67,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,552,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

