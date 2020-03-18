Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Eaton Vance worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 912.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,973,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,216 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 115,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,134 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 352,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,468,000 after acquiring an additional 70,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EV opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Eaton Vance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

