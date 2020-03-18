Dynavax Technologies Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

DVAX opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 75,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 140,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

