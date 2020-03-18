Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

DEI stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 133.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

