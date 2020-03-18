Diploma (LON:DPLM) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Diploma (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DPLM has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diploma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,685.63 ($22.17).

LON DPLM opened at GBX 1,363 ($17.93) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,891.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,810.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 1,341 ($17.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,152 ($28.31).

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, with a total value of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

