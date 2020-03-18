Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Jeff Karish Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Director Jeff Karish acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 333,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,576.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $329.62 million, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 1.46. Digital Turbine Inc has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on APPS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4,121.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

