Dialight (LON:DIA) Price Target Cut to GBX 220

Dialight (LON:DIA) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON DIA opened at GBX 185.25 ($2.44) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 million and a P/E ratio of -617.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 258.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 285.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07. Dialight has a 1-year low of GBX 160.80 ($2.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 573.48 ($7.54).

Dialight (LON:DIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.40 ($0.20) by GBX (9.60) (($0.13)). Equities research analysts forecast that Dialight will post 5524.9998056 EPS for the current year.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, and street lights; various linear products; and area lights, wallpacks/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

