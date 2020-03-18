Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,250

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.98% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,100 ($40.78) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,700 ($48.67) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,250.71 ($42.76).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,338.50 ($30.76) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,926.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,142.04. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have bought 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441 in the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

