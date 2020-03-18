DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Price Down 17.1% on Insider Selling

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares fell 17.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $202.00 and last traded at $202.30, 1,977,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average session volume of 1,068,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $244.02.

Specifically, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total transaction of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Moy sold 362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.10, for a total value of $100,672.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,464.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $25,619,109. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra upped their target price on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.95.

The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after buying an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after buying an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,874 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $244,759,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,017,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

