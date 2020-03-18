Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives $12.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.60. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

