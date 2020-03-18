Desjardins Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.75 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.09. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $62.43 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $56.08 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

