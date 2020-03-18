Denarius Achieves Market Capitalization of $523,021.19 (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00001394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. Denarius has a market capitalization of $523,021.19 and $73.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Denarius has traded 43.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,289,860 coins. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

