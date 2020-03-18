Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Delphi Technologies traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 21472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DLPH. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen cut shares of Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

Get Delphi Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $966.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.