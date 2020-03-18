DaTa eXchange (DTX) Trading 41% Higher This Week

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One DaTa eXchange token can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded up 41% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.04169153 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00067154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039770 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019487 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013169 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About DaTa eXchange

DTX is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.