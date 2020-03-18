DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.70 EPS

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($7.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($6.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 325.50% and a negative net margin of 248.57%.

DarioHealth stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.21.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut DarioHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.