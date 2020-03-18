Darden Restaurants, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

DRI stock opened at $41.93 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.51.

In other news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 81,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $4,772,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 330,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

