Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 237,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.