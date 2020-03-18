Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,182,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,067,000 after purchasing an additional 219,305 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,132,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,114 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vipshop by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,936,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,129 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. UBS Group upped their price target on Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 price target (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

