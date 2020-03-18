Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Momo by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 174,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at $620,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Momo by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the third quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

