Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 7,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWW. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after purchasing an additional 583,333 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 146,769 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 295,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,848 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

