Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 6,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000.

NYSEARCA:KSA opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $35.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42.

