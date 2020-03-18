Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 3,255 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HBAN opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu acquired 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

